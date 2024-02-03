Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inspectors have told a Rotherham secondary school to address why some of its pupils are "dissatisfied" with their time in class.

Aston Academy, in Swallownest, has been rated 'Requires Improvement' by Ofsted who says the experience of students is too varied.

Ofsted has rated Aston Academy 'Requires Improvement' after finding a split between pupils who are "happy" and those "dissatisfied" with their time at school.

"Some pupils are happy, but others are dissatisfied with their experiences at the school," reads a new report published on January 31.

"Most pupils behave well, but some do not behave well outside their lessons.

"Some pupils have not developed positive attitudes to learning or follow the values of the school, the 'Aston Way'.

"Bullying can sometimes occur. Most pupils attend regularly but some are persistently absent."

Additionally, the watchdog felt that while teaching was strong in places, it did not always meet the needs of pupils.

The report is not without compliments. Inspectors wrote pupils study "a broad range of well-planned subjects" with an "ambitious curriculum." Teachers have "strong subject knowledge" and, while all other areas of the academy were rated Requires Improvement, its Sixth Form provision was rated Good.

Inspectors noted the efforts of principal Afshah Saeed and senior staff, writing: "Leaders have put in place several strategies to rapidly improve the school... Many changes are having a positive effect. Staff are proud to work at the school."

However, weaknesses stuck out. SEND pupils' needs were identified but support for them was "varied," according to the report. Some pupils "do not make the progress of which they are capable" where teaching is less adaptive, RSHE was taught inconsistently, and school attendance was also questioned with some pupils "not attending regularly enough".

A new behaviour system at Aston was also scrutinised, with inspectors writing: "Most staff and pupils feel that behaviour has improved.

"Most pupils behave well in lessons and are respectful to teachers and visitors. A small number of pupils do not stay on task in lessons and this is not always challenged by teachers. Some pupils do not behave well outside lessons."

Aston Academy was ordered to make improvements over inconsistencies in teaching, supporting SEND pupils and to redouble its work to curb behavioural problems.

It comes after some critical backlash from parents towards Aston Academy in recent months.

A new, stricter school uniform policy introduced in June 2023 was widely criticised by parents, before "hundreds" of pupils were reportedly held in detention on the first day back after summer holidays in September for breaching it. One mother described the rules as "draconian," and over 700 people signed a petition calling for standards to be relaxed.

The school failed to respond when contacted by The Star about the petition.

In July 2023, principal Afshah Saeed met with MP Alexander Stafford to discuss "parent issues."

It came after the MP asked parents in a Facebook post what issues he could raise at the meeting. Responses included complaints over the use of supply teachers, the strict uniform policy, and the frequency with which detentions were handed out.

Neither Mrs Saeed or Mr Stafford could be drawn on what exactly was discussed when contacted by The Star.