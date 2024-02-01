Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owner of a Sheffield nursery that is now once again graded Good says her staff "never deserved" an Inadequate rating dealt out by Ofsted last year.

Hackenthorpe Hall Nursery is the latest Steel City daycare to crash from 'Good' to 'Inadequate' and back up to 'Good' again in the space of six months under successive reports by the education watchdog.

Hackenthorpe Hall Nursery in Sheffield has been rated 'Good' again by Ofsted after it was dealt an 'Inadequate' rating in September 2023. However, owner Emma Brown has hit back saying they "never deserved" the harsh grading. Picture by Dean Atkins

The preschool was handed a rock-bottom score in all areas in September 2023, breaking a 21-year streak of positive ratings from Ofsted. Despite some positives, the report claimed babies cried "for long periods of time", that children were "bored" and some little ones were "ignored."

Now, Hackenthorpe Hall is back up to Good again in a report published on January 24 - but owner Emma Brown maintains the old rating was "undeserved" and staff remain "shaken" to this day.

"We don't feel we were ever Inadequate in the first place," says Emma. "It was a smack in the face.

Emma Brown, owner of Hackenthorpe Hall Nursery, rejected an 'Inadequate' report it was dealt by Ofsted in September 2023 and even took her complaints to Parliament.

"We feel redeemed and vindicated, especially as I don't feel much has changed since then at all."

The new report reads: "The newly appointed manager [Justine Parker] and staff team have worked hard to implement positive changes to the setting since the previous inspection.

"Staff praise children and encourage them to persevere with their chosen tasks. Children show that they are motivated to learn.

"They concentrate for long periods as they play alongside each other and learn to share and take turns."

When asked what changes the report could be referring to, Emma said there was "very little different" and only that new PGCE-qualified manager Justine had "fixed what Ofsted broke."

She said: "Justine brought morale back. She put the spark back in staff that Ofsted destroyed.

"For weeks - months - after that report staff were not devastated and did not even know what they did wrong.

"Justine did change the learning environment and brought in more 'risky' play that I wouldn't have thought of.

"When she first arrived she looked around and said 'this isn't inadequate.' She has been a breath of fresh air."

Emma has stood against the 'Inadequate' report from the outset. In September, she told The Star she "rejected" the rating, and her complaints were accepted by a recently-published Parliamentary Enquiry.

It comes following the death of Berkshire headteacher Ruth Perry, who took her life in November 2022 following an 'Inadequate' report a coroner called "rude and intimidating."

Emma said: "The stress in December thinking Ofsted could come out unannounced any minute was tremendous.

"The new inspector was lovely though and rectified things bit by bit. She was singing our praises and was a normal, helpful Ofsted inspector. I thanked her for being kind to staff.

"Thank you to the parents who have been absolutely amazing - they saw that report and wouldn't have it.

"And thank you to the staff for keeping going under tremendous pressure. They were loyal to the children, to the business and it's a credit to them."

Hackenthrope Hall Nursery celebrates its 25th anniversary in April this year.

Ofsted reports were also paused for several weeks in January 2024 while inspectors received training on mental health sensitivity during their visits.

