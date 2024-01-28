Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An "amazing" 12-year-old boy from Sheffield has been dubbed a genius after scoring just two points off the maximum score on the Mensa IQ test.

Cyrus Leung has been accepted as a member of the exclusive Mensa society after passing their test with an IQ score of 160, super close to the top score of 162.

"I am very proud of myself," Cyrus said, who is a pupil at the Birkdale School in Broomhill and talented pianist.

The results, which showed his incredible IQ score on the Cattell III B scale and a 147 score on the Culture Fair Scale, arrived in the post recently - with Cyrus opening the envelope to discover his Mensa invitation inside.

Mensa is an exclusive society offering support to parents and educators of "highly able" children - normally identified as having cognitive ability or an IQ in the top five per cent of the population.

Cyrus' father, Frank Leung, said he noticed his son's natural ability in mathematics from a young age. He said Cyrus was confident in "all the times tables" at the age of just three.

12-year-old Cyrus Leung has scored an incredible 160 on the Mensa IQ test. (Photo courtesy of Dean Atkins)

"It's an amazing achievement," Frank told The Star, "When he was very small we knew he was good with numbers... we planned to have him take the test when he was 10."

Frank said he was in awe of his son - especially considering English is not his first language. Cyrus and his family emigrated from Hong Kong in 2019.

He said: "We are really proud of what he has achieved, but I think this is just the beginning of his journey, and I look forward to helping him achieve his potential in the future."