Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield school where "children thrive" has maintained its 'Outstanding' rating in a new report from the education watchdog.

Oughtibridge Primary School has waited nearly 10 years for a fresh visit from Ofsted to see if it was still up to scratch - but it seems staff had nothing to worry about.

After a nearly 10 year wait for a fresh visit from Ofsted, Oughtibridge Primary School has maintained its 'Outstanding' grade in a new report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the report, published on January 26, inspectors have praised pupils as "curious, independent thinkers" and told staff they are as 'Outstanding' as ever.

It makes them the first ever primary school in Sheffield to maintain their Outstanding rating under a new Ofsted framework.

The report reads: "Oughtibridge Primary is a school where everyone thrives… the quality of education pupils receive is exceptional.

"Pupils, parents and carers, staff and leaders are incredibly proud of their school. Parents share the view that this is a school where staff care for pupils exceptionally well. Staff encourage pupils to be the very best they can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pupils say they love coming to school because 'teachers make learning fun'. They are curious, independent thinkers with a thirst for learning.

"No one is left alone. This helps all pupils to feel part of the ‘Oughti’ family."

As previously reported by The Star, more than a dozen of Sheffield’s 'Oustanding' schools were left waiting 10 years or more for a fresh visit by the watchdog because of an old government policy. Often, many of these schools were instead re-rated as 'Good'.

However, Oughtibridge’s new report means the school - run by Peak Edge Academy Trust - has not only maintained its top-of-the-class rating but makes it one of the first of its kind in Sheffield to do so under the new framework.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes in the same week Stannington Infant School - also run by Peak Edge Academy Trust - kept its 'Outstanding' rating as well in a report published just a few days ago.

In a statement, Peak Edge said it had a lot to celebrate.

Helen Adams, Headteacher at Oughtibridge Primary School: "Retaining the outstanding grade is a source of immense pride for everyone associated with Oughtibridge Primary School. It is a testament to the collaborative spirit, innovative teaching methods, and the positive learning culture that defines our school. We will continue to strive for excellence and provide the very best educational experience for our students."