Parents claim there has been no recent communication home about the policy, which saw 'hundreds' of children sent away or disciplined on the first day of term.

A school near Sheffield has failed to comment about a "chaotic" and "draconian" new school uniform policy for over a week.

"Hundreds" of children at Aston Academy have been sent home or held in detention and isolation since the start of term over the new rules, which parents have described as "punishing" and "inconsistent".

Aston Academy has now failed to comment on its new highly criticized school uniform policy for nine days.

Over 700 people have signed a petition in protest of the policy, which among other things bans anything other than plain black shoes that 'look like leather', coloured hairclips, and trousers "that cling to the ankle".

However, despite repeat calls by The Star since September 11, Aston Academy has refused to comment on the issue.

The Star has repeatedly asked Aston CE Trust to comment on parents' unhappiness at children receiving exclusions, detentions and isolation periods, as well as to confirm that detentions were being held without any school work to do.

They were also asked about parents' assertions that teachers have "different standards" about applying the policy.

A guide to the new shoes policy published on the Aston Academy website, showing how all shoes other than those that are made of leather or a similar-looking material will be restricted. Other restrictions include a ban on trousers "that cling to the ankle", coloured hairclips and clip-on ties only.

Despite emails on September 11, 14 and 15, as well as numerous phone calls, the trust has failed to respond.

Yesterday (September 20), parents told The Star they have not received any recent communication home about the uniform issues, with one dad saying it now felt "embarrassing".

The parent - who asked not to be named - said: "The school hasn't replied to emails at all.

"The policy bans trousers that 'cling to the ankle'. But that means a girl could wear a type of trousers and be told it's not acceptable, while the girl sitting next to her who is thinner wears the same type of trousers and is told that's fine. It's body shaming.

"I'm not having my daughter sit in isolation when neither she or us as parents have done anything wrong.

"It was honestly embarrassing to tell someone the other day my child goes to Aston Academy and they responded, 'oh I've seen that in the news'."