Both Alexander Stafford MP and the school could not be drawn on what issues raised by parents were discussed.

A secondary school could not be drawn to say what was discussed at a meeting with an MP over ‘parent issues’.

Last week, MP for Rother Valley, Alexander Stafford, published on his official Facebook page how he was due to meet the headteacher of Aston Academy, Afshah Saeed, on July 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have been contacted by a number of residents about Aston Academy and various issues relating to the school,” the MP wrote. “If your child attends Aston Academy and there is something you would like me to raise, please do let me know.”

Parents who commented under Mr Stafford’s Facebook post raised concerns including the school’s use of supply teachers, the strict uniform policy and the frequency that detentions are handed out.

However, in the week since, both the Swallownest-based school and Mr Stafford have failed to disclose what was discussed or tell parents if any action will be taken.

When first contacted about the meeting on July 20, Mrs Saeed wrote to The Star to say: “We invited Mr Stafford to visit Aston Academy... where he met the students who had written the first edition of the school magazine, visited the Post 16 and careers area and then went into a Y7 rewards assembly.”

Mrs Saeed could not be drawn to discuss the meeting itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Mr Stafford also did not shed any light on what was discussed, only replying to The Star with: “Following enquiries/messages from parents of children at the school – as well as a meeting with a delegation of them, I asked my office to arrange a meeting with the school to discuss the concerns of the parents. At the same time, the school reached out to me to ask for a meeting.”

When again asked to explain what issues had been discussed, Mrs Saeed did not comment further and the MP’s office did not reply.