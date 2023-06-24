“The parents feel that comfort and mental health of our children should come before what they wear.”

Parents have launched a petition against a Sheffield school’s plans to ban trainers, pumps and boots in the new academic year.

Aston Academy, in Swallownest, already has a reputation for enforcing a strict uniform policy that bans trousers that “cling to the ankle”, coloured hairclips or bobbles, and all hats or scarves. It is also understood all senior staff wear hi-vis vests while on site.

Now, starting in September, pupils will be restricted to wearing plain black shoes “made of leather or material which looks like leather,” with a ban on all trainers, canvas shoes, boots, or slips with metallic clasps.

There will also be a new ban on all conventional ties – only clip-on ties will do in the new year.

In response, parents have launched a petition against the change, citing the policy will only cost households during the cost of living crisis and impact the “comfort and mental health of students.”

The petition by mum Fiona Antcliff, which has gathered over 180 signatures in three days, reads: “No consultation has taken place with parents and kids on the policy, and with the current cost of living crisis and challenging times in the real world now is the time to support parents and kids with uniform not change it. We also feel wearing an old-fashioned uniform is not preparing kids for work life in 2023.

"The parents feel that comfort and mental health of our children should come before what they wear. If they are comfy and happy they will learn more and engage more.

A guide to the new shoes policy published on the Aston Academy website, showing how all shoes other than those that are made of leather or a similar-looking material will be restricted.

“This is not to say change is not needed it’s to say we should be communicated to before the policy is agreed.”

The page also says more than 30 parents raised concerns with the school’s leadership at a forum on Thursday.

One parent, Laura Cosby, wrote in support: “A strict uniform doesn't help discipline. It just gives children who already misbehave another thing to rebel on. Uniforms are so expensive and now is not the time to expect parents to fork out more.”

The cost of a blazer, clip-on tie, and appropriate socks and shirts from the school’s approved uniform supplier, Pinder’s Schoolwear, amounts to £50.