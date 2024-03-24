Sheffield legends Def Leppard said they'd been 'having a blast' during filming for Bank of Dave 2, a sequel to the hit Netflix film in which the band appeared. Photo: Ryan Sebastyan

Sheffield legends Def Leppard have been seen filming for the eagerly-awaited sequel to a hit Netflix film.

Sheffield legends Def Leppard said they'd been 'having a blast' during filming for Bank of Dave 2, a sequel to the hit Netflix film in which the band appeared. Photo: Ryan Sebastyan

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steel City rockers appeared in Bank of Dave, based on the real-life story of Dave Fishwick, a Burnley van salesman who fought the financial giants to set up a community bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It proved so popular that a second instalment of the film, starring Rory Kinnear as Dave, is being filmed.

Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott shared a photo of the band gathered round a pool table while filming for the follow-up.

He said: "Having a blast on set for Bank Of Dave 2. Cannot wait for you all to see this one!"

The band performed in a fundraising concert in the first film. It is not known what role they have in the sequel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new film, reportedly slated for release on Netflix in 2025, follows Dave as he wages war with payday loan lenders. It is being filmed in Yorkshire, Huddersfield and York.

Def Leppard are riding high at the moment. They played to more than 2.1 million people during a global tour in 2022 and 2023, which included an electrifying night at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium, and are set to embark on a new tour of North America this summer with Journey, the Steve Miller Band, Heart and Cheap Trick.