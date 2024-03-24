Bank of Dave 2: Sheffield legends Def Leppard seen filming for much-anticipated sequel to hit Netflix film
Sheffield legends Def Leppard have been seen filming for the eagerly-awaited sequel to a hit Netflix film.
The Steel City rockers appeared in Bank of Dave, based on the real-life story of Dave Fishwick, a Burnley van salesman who fought the financial giants to set up a community bank.
It proved so popular that a second instalment of the film, starring Rory Kinnear as Dave, is being filmed.
Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott shared a photo of the band gathered round a pool table while filming for the follow-up.
He said: "Having a blast on set for Bank Of Dave 2. Cannot wait for you all to see this one!"
The band performed in a fundraising concert in the first film. It is not known what role they have in the sequel.
The new film, reportedly slated for release on Netflix in 2025, follows Dave as he wages war with payday loan lenders. It is being filmed in Yorkshire, Huddersfield and York.
Def Leppard are riding high at the moment. They played to more than 2.1 million people during a global tour in 2022 and 2023, which included an electrifying night at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium, and are set to embark on a new tour of North America this summer with Journey, the Steve Miller Band, Heart and Cheap Trick.
It's just over 40 years since the band released their multi-platinum album Pyromania, and to celebrate the anniversary they are set to release a deluxe expanded edition this April.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.