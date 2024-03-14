Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The superstar Olympian and Sheffield resident Jessica Ennis-Hill has joined forces with a host of other celebrities to support Comic Relief's Red Nose Day fashion line.

The charity has collaborated with TK Maxx and Aardman to produce a whole range of t-shirts, sweatshirts, mugs and more featuring iconic characters like Shaun the Sheep, Wallace and Gromit and Morph.

Jess is joined by the likes of Anita Rani, Ashley Roberts, Jimmy Carr and Layton Williams, who played the lead role in the West End's Everybody's Talking About Jamie, which is based in Sheffield.

Samir Patel, CEO of Comic Relief, said: “Once again our fantastic partner, TK Maxx, has pulled out all the stops to create the most wonderful T-shirt and sweatshirt range for Red Nose Day.

"It’s exciting to see true pop culture icons from the much-loved Aardman family feature across this year’s designs – it’s a beautiful collection guaranteed to raise smiles as well as all important funds to help change lives in the UK and around the world."

The items, which can be purchased in store and on the TK Maxx website, from the fundraising collection will start at £4.99 for mugs and can reach £99.99 for Framed Limited Edition Prints.

The retail chain has been fundraising for Comic Relief since 2005, raising over £31 million in total.