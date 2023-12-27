South Yorkshire has starred in many films and TV shows over the years, from Kes to the recent Netflix drama Bodies.

But how many of these shows did you know were filmed at locations around Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham?

The combination of stunning countryside, gritty industrial streets and historic buildings means filmmakers are spoilt for choice in the area.

Only earlier this year, the Titanic actor Kate Winslet was spotted at Sheffield Botanical Gardens filming a new HBO drama called The Regime, which also stars Hugh Grant.

The Full Monty and its recent Disney+ TV reboot, both starring Robert Carlyle, were shot at locations around the city, including Gleadless Valley and the old Ski Village, while Sheffield also makes an appearance in The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, starring Jim Broadbent, which was released earlier this year.

Wentworth Woodhouse, the massive stately home in Rotherham, has been the setting for numerous movies and TV shows, including Darkest Hour, Downton Abbey, The Crown and the new Netflix drama Bodies, starring Stephen Graham.

Ken Loach’s magical 1969 movie, Kes, was filmed in Barnsley, while the old Doncaster Sheffield Airport appeared in BBC drama The Syndicate, and Open All Hours and its follow-up Still Open All Hours were both shot in Balby, Doncaster.

How many of these settings from films and TV shows shot in South Yorkshire, featuring stars from Sean Bean to Nicole Kidman, do you recognise?

1 . Filmed in South Yorkshire These are just some of the movies and TV shows shot in Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham, and the locations where they were filmed

2 . '71 - Park Hill Sheffield doubled as 1970s Belfast in Warp Films' harrowing 2014 drama about The Troubles. The city's famous Park Hill flats (pictured) stood in for the notorious Divis Flats, which have since been largely demolished

3 . Threads - The Moor This chilling 1984 BBC drama showed the catastrophic impact of a nuclear strike on Sheffield, something which seemed all too possible at the time. Among the locations featured were The Moor (pictured), the Nottingham House pub in Broomhill, Sheffield City Hall and the long-since-demolished Tinsley cooling towers.