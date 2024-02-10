Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An actor from Sheffield has said young people from a similar working-class background, who want a future in the arts, have it harder than ever.

Steven Elder, who most recently starred in the ITV drama The Winter King, was born in Rotherham and raised in Sheffield and Worksop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His mum and dad ran The Lady's Bridge Hotel and Whitbread, at Sheffield's Exchange Brewery, after leaving their former respective jobs as a supermarket assistant and coal miner.

Steven said: "Becoming an actor seemed to be a pretty strange choice considering my background, because it was regarded as something 'other people' did.

Steven Elder as Bedwin (MGM+ITVXBad Wolf. Photo: Simon Ridgway)

"I did an academic course at uni, and it was after that that I wanted to get into acting, and then I was able to get funding to go to drama school."

Since then, Steven has starred in The King with Timothée Chalamet, Apple Tree Yard, and Last Orders, as well as productions on the West End and with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Nothing stood in my way, but now, kids from the working class really have to jump through hoops to get there.

"It is much more difficult for those actors, from those backgrounds, to get into the business than it used to be 30 years ago.

Steven Elder (Credit: Kim Hardy Photography)

"The government funding just isn't there in the same way - there are loans, but that immediately puts you in debt.

"There always seems to be funding available for things governments really want. They need to respect the arts."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From government funding in higher education creative courses, all the way down to school trips in the arts, Steven says things are "different" now.

He said: "We all thought we would find a way to sneak out at the interval. We were thinking 'what are we doing here?'.

The view from Castlegate in Sheffield city centre, showing The Lady's Bridge (centre), which was run by Steven's parents.

"But we had that opportunity and, in the end, we were all entranced by the magic of it and we all stayed."

Years later, in 2018, Steven was back at The Crucible for a Midsummer Night’s Dream - but this time, on stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "When I was there in 2018, there was an important moment when my sister came to see me, and we walked to see the old pub building.

"My sister died later that year, so that was a really special moment. I didn't know how little time we had, so I am very grateful we had that moment."

The Crucible, Sheffield.

"I will always be a fan of the place because of those connections.

"It is never up to me, but I would love to come back."

Despite his love for "the best theatre in the country" and previous work with the Royal Shakespeare Company and on the West End, Steven is "particularly excited" by the screen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His most recent production, The Winter King, is a reimagining of the classic legend of Arthur.

He said: "It is really gritty, and in a way that embodies as much as we know about the Dark Ages.

"It was a tough shoot but it needed to be tough - you’re depicting a brutal uncomfortable world.

"But with the people, on both sides of the camera, chemistry was extraordinary. Hopefully some will become friends for life."