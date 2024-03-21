Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An intimate homecoming gig by Sheffield's own Def Leppard at The Leadmill that was seen by just 800 fans will be released as a "very limited" vinyl.

Def Leppard is bringing their intimate 'One Night Only' gig at The Leadmill in Sheffield to vinyl as an exclusive release for Record Store Day 2024. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

But getting hold of the exclusive LP could be just as hard as getting tickets to the show back in May 2023.

It isn't known how many copies will be available and they aren't available for pre-order.

Def Leppard lead singer Joe Elliott performs on stage during their "One Night Only" gig at the Leadmill in Sheffield. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Instead, as is tradition on Record Store Day (April 20), the discs will be available in select stores nationwide on a first-through-the-door basis - once they're gone, they're gone.

Participating stores for Record Store Day 2024 in Sheffield include:

- Bear Tree Records, Unit 13, The Forum, 127 Devonshire St, Sheffield S3 7SB

- Record Collector, 233 Fulwood Rd, Sheffield S10 3BA

- Spinning Discs Sheffield, 107 Chesterfield Rd, Meersbrook, Sheffield S8 0RN

Rare sales like these are the reason Record Store Day superfans year after year camp outside their favourite vinyl shops overnight to make sure they're first in line.

The 'One Night Only' gig in May 2023 was attended by just 800 fans and came three days before the launch of the boys' world tour at a sold-out show at Bramall Lane.

Anyone who missed the show can hear a taste of what happened and get a preview of the double vinyl with this official recording of Def Leppard's hit track 'Wasted' from the night.

The one-of-a-kind intimate show saw fans come from as far as Arizona and California to pack out the venue. The setlist was something of a celebration of the band's past four decades in a rip-roaring power hour from across their career.