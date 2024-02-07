For the first time since it began in 1996, the 2024 MOBO Awards have arrived in Sheffield.

Artists including Bugzy Malone and Little Simz stepped onto the red carpet before the sold-out show at Utilita Arena.

The MOBO Awards are the UK’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture, with the nominations lead this year by Stormzy and Little Simz.

Nominees, including Bugzy Malone, AntsLive and ENNY, are in attendance.

MOBO (Music of Black Origin) Organisation has held a pivotal role in supporting the global growth of British black music, championing homegrown talent, and setting the standard across a range of genres.

14 photos below show some of the best red carpet looks from today.

