MOBO Awards Sheffield 2024: 14 photos show incredible red carpet looks as stars arrive for Black music awards

The UK’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture has taken centre stage in Sheffield tonight for the first time in its history.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 7th Feb 2024, 11:47 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 21:08 GMT

For the first time since it began in 1996, the 2024 MOBO Awards have arrived in Sheffield.

Artists including Bugzy Malone and Little Simz stepped onto the red carpet before the sold-out show at Utilita Arena.

The MOBO Awards are the UK’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture, with the nominations lead this year by Stormzy and Little Simz.

Nominees, including Bugzy Malone, AntsLive and ENNY, are in attendance.

MOBO (Music of Black Origin) Organisation has held a pivotal role in supporting the global growth of British black music, championing homegrown talent, and setting the standard across a range of genres.

14 photos below show some of the best red carpet looks from today.

1. Indiyah Polack

2. Camidoh

3. Munya Chawawa

4. Dami Hope

