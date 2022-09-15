ITM Power said it was due to ‘geopolitical instability, high inflation and economic uncertainty’.

It comes after the company deferred a planning application for a green power ‘gigafactory’ on the former Sheffield City Airport last month.

The company also said Dr Graham Cooley had decided to step aside as chief executive and assume a ‘senior strategic role in the company’.

It is a big blow to the 430-strong firm at one point valued at £1.6bn. It was flying high after raising £250m and announcing plans for a second factory in Sheffield and a third overseas. Both have now been shelved.

Instead, it said it will increase capacity at its current factory in Tinsley.

In a statement it said: ‘We are amending our ambitions for the timing of our target to have 5 GW of production capacity.

‘We have also reviewed our plans to open a second UK factory at Aviation Park, given the current business climate and cost escalation’.

Artist's impression of the planned ITM Power factory

It added: ‘We believe in the near-term that extending the total capacity at Bessemer Park up to 1.5 GW is a better use of capital’.

The former Sheffield City Airport site today. Picture Scott Merrylees

ITM Power makes electrolysers that split water to create hydrogen.

In January it was forecast to make its first profit in 2025 - 24 years after it launched.

The firm's full-year results at the end of April show revenue up from £4.3m to £5.6m. Gross loss had increased from £6.5m to £23.5m.

Cash balance at the year end was £365.9m compared to £176.1m last year.