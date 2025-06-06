Sheffield flats: Huge office block The Balance to become 173 flats in drive for 35,000 residents

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 6th Jun 2025, 07:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A huge office block in Sheffield is being turned into 173 flats amid a drive for 35,000 more residents in the city centre.

New windows are being installed at The Balance at 2 Pinfold Street to protect residents against ‘commercial noise’.

The 10-storey building will be divided into 109 one-bed flats and 64 two-bed. It will also retain a large, 106-space, car park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
New windows are being fitted to The Balance to block noise for residents.New windows are being fitted to The Balance to block noise for residents.
New windows are being fitted to The Balance to block noise for residents. | NW

Would you like to read more articles like this? Sign up to The Star’s daily newsletter today and receive the latest news sent direct to your inbox

The application was by Zensudo Ltd, based in Stockport.

Sheffield City Council has set out plans for 18,465 flats in the central area between 2022 and 2039 - which could mean up to 35,000 extra residents.

It has led to a building boom, with towers going up on Tenter, Corporation and Wellington streets. In total, 10,000 flats have been built or proposed in the last two years.

How The Balance will look as apartments.How The Balance will look as apartments.
How The Balance will look as apartments. | Zensudio Ltd

The city council hopes to turn its Moorfoot offices, Sheffield’s biggest, into 714 apartments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other office conversions include the Synergy Building on Hartshead, which is being stripped out ahead of £21m conversion into 108 luxury apartments.

Weston Tower at West Bar Green is set to be snapped up by developers, subject to a planning application being approved by the city council, and turned into a £70m block of 375 flats.

In March the council agreed an Environmental Impact Assessment was not necessary.

Related topics:SheffieldSheffield City CouncilCity CouncilResidentsCouncil

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice