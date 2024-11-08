A huge office block in Sheffield is set to be turned into flats amid a drive for 20,000 more flats in the city centre.

The Balance on Pinfold Street could be turned into 173 one and two-bed flats.

The 1980s building saw a drop in the number of tenants after the pandemic.

The Balance could be turned into 173 flats. | NW

Now, a residential application has been submitted by Zensudo Ltd.

Sheffield City Council has set out plans for 18,465 flats in the central area between 2022 and 2039 - which could mean up to 35,000 extra residents

It has led to a building boom, with towers going up on Tenter, Corporation and Wellington streets.

In total, 10,000 flats have been built or proposed in the last two years.

The city council hopes to turn its Moorfoot offices, Sheffield’s biggest, into 714 apartments.