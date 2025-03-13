Sheffield flats: City's second tallest building will have sky lounge with panoramic views

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 13th Mar 2025, 10:10 BST
Sheffield’s second tallest building will have a ‘sky lounge and terrace’ with panoramic views across the city when it opens later this year.

The ‘true student’ block on Broad Lane will be 28-storeys high, second to St Paul’s Tower, the accomodation provider says.

It will have a viewing platform on the 26th floor so students can enjoy ‘breathtaking panoramic views’.

How the ‘true student’ block on Broad Street will look.placeholder image
How the ‘true student’ block on Broad Street will look. | true student

Accomodation provider ‘true student’ says the build, on the site of a former BMW garage, has created 440 jobs.

It will have 494 beds, social areas and a gym once complete.

It is among several developments in the area including 234 flats in a 17-storey tower under construction on the site next door.

Further down the road, Weston Tower, an office that has been empty for years, is set to be demolished and replaced by flats.

On nearby Corporation Street, two blocks with 368 flats in Soho Yard are nearing completion.

