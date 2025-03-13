Sheffield’s second tallest building will have a ‘sky lounge and terrace’ with panoramic views across the city when it opens later this year.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘true student’ block on Broad Lane will be 28-storeys high, second to St Paul’s Tower, the accomodation provider says.

It will have a viewing platform on the 26th floor so students can enjoy ‘breathtaking panoramic views’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How the ‘true student’ block on Broad Street will look. | true student

Accomodation provider ‘true student’ says the build, on the site of a former BMW garage, has created 440 jobs.

It will have 494 beds, social areas and a gym once complete.

It is among several developments in the area including 234 flats in a 17-storey tower under construction on the site next door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further down the road, Weston Tower, an office that has been empty for years, is set to be demolished and replaced by flats.

On nearby Corporation Street, two blocks with 368 flats in Soho Yard are nearing completion.