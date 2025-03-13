Sheffield flats: City's second tallest building will have sky lounge with panoramic views
The ‘true student’ block on Broad Lane will be 28-storeys high, second to St Paul’s Tower, the accomodation provider says.
It will have a viewing platform on the 26th floor so students can enjoy ‘breathtaking panoramic views’.
Accomodation provider ‘true student’ says the build, on the site of a former BMW garage, has created 440 jobs.
It will have 494 beds, social areas and a gym once complete.
It is among several developments in the area including 234 flats in a 17-storey tower under construction on the site next door.
Further down the road, Weston Tower, an office that has been empty for years, is set to be demolished and replaced by flats.
On nearby Corporation Street, two blocks with 368 flats in Soho Yard are nearing completion.