Sheffield flats: New apartments in £470m regeneration scheme hit by 'defective glazing'
Workers on a cherry picker have been at Burgess House on Charles Street for a week.
A spokesperson for Sheffield City Council said they were aiming to finish by the end of the month.
The issue was “some defective glazing,” they said. And there was no cost to the council because the work was being done by original builder Galliford Try.
A spokesperson for Galliford Try said: “During the construction of the Heart of the City scheme, some of the glazing panels on the new Charles Street elevation were scratched, these have now been replaced at no further cost to our client.”
Burgess House comprises 52 flats completed in 2021 and snapped up by owner-occupiers.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The development is said to epitomise modern-day urban living and aims to be a community of people “who will take pride in the area and enjoy the vibrancy of city centre living.”
The city council’s £470m Heart of the City scheme extends from Pinstone Street to Wellington Street and includes new and restored buildings featuring shops, cafes, restaurants, offices, a food hall, flats, a pocket park and events space.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.