Sheffield flats: 20 projects set to create 10,000 homes in rush for 35,000 extra city centre residents

David Walsh
Published 30th Sep 2024, 05:00 BST

Sheffield City Council wants an extra 35,000 residents in the city centre by 2039 - but where are they all going to live?

The authority says it wants more homes in the central area to help it reach the ambitious target. The aim is to inject ‘vitality’ after the loss of shops.

We decided to tot up all the flats that have been built or proposed in the last two years. The total - 10,000 - came as a surprise.

More than 10,000 flats have been built or proposed in Sheffield in the last two years

1. Sheffield flats

More than 10,000 flats have been built or proposed in Sheffield in the last two years

Proposals have been drawn up to create 413 apartments at the former British Rail Sports Ground, on the corner of Farm Road and Queens Road, just south of the city centre. At 29-storeys it would be one of Sheffield’s tallest.

2. 413 flats - Farm Road

Proposals have been drawn up to create 413 apartments at the former British Rail Sports Ground, on the corner of Farm Road and Queens Road, just south of the city centre. At 29-storeys it would be one of Sheffield's tallest.

Sheffield City Council wants to redevelop the Sheaf Valley around the railway station with a ‘commercial, education and residential district’ with more than 2,500 flats in blocks up to 15 storeys.

3. 2,500 flats - Sheaf Valley

Sheffield City Council wants to redevelop the Sheaf Valley around the railway station with a 'commercial, education and residential district' with more than 2,500 flats in blocks up to 15 storeys.

Sheffield City Council and Homes England have drawn up a masterplan for Furnace Hill and Neepsend after the Government announced £67m to ‘catalyse the creation of new communities’.

4. 1,300 homes - Furnace Hill and Neepsend

Sheffield City Council and Homes England have drawn up a masterplan for Furnace Hill and Neepsend after the Government announced £67m to 'catalyse the creation of new communities'.

