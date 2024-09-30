The authority says it wants more homes in the central area to help it reach the ambitious target. The aim is to inject ‘vitality’ after the loss of shops.
We decided to tot up all the flats that have been built or proposed in the last two years. The total - 10,000 - came as a surprise.
1. Sheffield flats
More than 10,000 flats have been built or proposed in Sheffield in the last two years | National World/ Brickland
2. 413 flats - Farm Road
Proposals have been drawn up to create 413 apartments at the former British Rail Sports Ground, on the corner of Farm Road and Queens Road, just south of the city centre.
At 29-storeys it would be one of Sheffield’s tallest.
| Developer
3. 2,500 flats - Sheaf Valley
Sheffield City Council wants to redevelop the Sheaf Valley around the railway station with a ‘commercial, education and residential district’ with more than 2,500 flats in blocks up to 15 storeys.
| Scc
4. 1,300 homes - Furnace Hill and Neepsend
Sheffield City Council and Homes England have drawn up a masterplan for Furnace Hill and Neepsend after the Government announced £67m to ‘catalyse the creation of new communities’.
| Homes England
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.