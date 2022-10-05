News you can trust since 1887
'Queer and feminist' shop to boost footfall on Sheffield's once bustling Chapel Walk

A new store is set to be a shot in the arm for a traditional Sheffield shopping street that has fallen on hard times.

By David Walsh
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 11:24 am - 2 min read
Updated Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 11:24 am

Juno Books is opening at 24 Chapel Walk and is set to boost footfall on the ginnel off Fargate which dates back to the Middle Ages but has been hit by closures in recent times.

It was set up online in April by Rosie May and Sarah Scales, promising to always carry a majority of books written by women and queer people. The physical shop opens on Saturday, October 8.

Chapel Walk in its 1970s heyday.

Rosie May said: “Juno Books came to us as a fully formed idea over a glass of wine in Sarah’s garden during the first phase of the pandemic. We were both missing being part of Sheffield’s wonderful, diverse communities and finding solace in reading – and now we’ve brought those things together with the launch of Juno Books. We’re proud to play a part in creating a warm, welcoming space for Sheffield’s queer and feminist community.”

The new shop could also spark a revival on Chapel Walk.

A spokeswoman for longstanding sandwich shop Feast, said: “Hopefully it will give us more business through people coming down Chapel Walk. At the moment there aren’t many shops down here.”

Juno was set up online by Rosie May, right, and Sarah Scales in April - now they are opening a shop on Chapel Walk

Chapel Walk has been hit by a shift of retail to The Moor, the rise of online shopping, the pandemic and three years of scaffolding while offices were converted into flats.

Sheffield Business Improvement District lists more than 10 enterprises including Dr Martens shoes, Staniforth bakers and tailors Stitch Express.

