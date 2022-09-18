News you can trust since 1887
Meadowhall U-turns after protests and says shops will close for Queen's funeral

Meadowhall has announced all stores will be closed on the day of the Queen’s funeral - in a U-turn on a previous announcement.​​​​​​​

By David Walsh
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 2:49 pm

The mega-mall put out a statement saying some restaurants will also close, or operate different hours, on Monday September 19.

The Queen’s funeral is at 11am at Westminster Abbey.

Meadowhall appears to have bowed to public pressure.

Previously, Meadowhall said it planned to stop all mall music, display a 'message of respect' on advertising screens, observe the national two-minute silence and show the funeral free at the cinema.

On Friday, The Star reported that the majority of readers believed it should close as a ‘mark of respect’.

Julie Watkins posted on The Star’s Facebook page that losing one day of shopping is ‘not going to hurt’.

Most people agreed with her.

Lisa Carroll Close said: ‘All the shops should turn off the lights and lock the doors! One day of respect is nothing!’

Graham Spencer said: ‘Close it, any store making their staff work should get no customers at all’.

And Tony Garratty wrote: ‘It should be closed, even hospitals are cancelling operations, it’s a bank holiday’.

The new Meadowhall statement says: ‘We at Meadowhall send our condolences and deepest sympathies to the Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

‘We take this time to reflect on her remarkable reign, deep sense of duty and the unique contribution she has made to the UK and around the world.

‘All of our stores will be closed and some restaurants will close or operate different hours on Monday 19th September, the day of the State Funeral’.

