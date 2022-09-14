Several shops are expected to close, advertising screens will display ‘a message of respect’ and the centre will observe the national two minute silence, a spokeswoman said.

The Vue cinema will show the funeral at Westminister Abbey at 11am on Monday September 19, free.

Some shops are expected to close on the day of the funeral.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lights on Meadowhall’s famous dome will remain turned down for the duration of the national mourning period, she added.

She said: “The centre will be open and we are asking customers to check with individual retailers for their opening times as we are expecting a number of our retailers to close.”

In Sheffield, sports centres, theatres and cinemas will be closed, as well as large supermarket chains, shops, bars and restaurants. All bin collections, recycling and waste services will be suspended.

It is officially a bank holiday which means schools and many offices will be shut and buses and trams running a Sunday service.