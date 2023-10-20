Forecasters say the rain will not let up in Sheffield today one bit.

A number of roads are reportedly flooded in Sheffield this morning as Storm Babet continues to lash the UK.

Forecasters say rain will fall in the Steel City all day long and is not expected to stop until 9am on Saturday.

Sheffield is seeing isolated flooding on roads this morning (October 20) as Storm Babet lashes the country. Pictured is the junction of Sheffield Road and Retford Road at around 7am.

This morning (October 20), isolated flooding has been reported on roads and causing delays for drivers.

Water at least a foot deep has been pictured at the junction of Sheffield Road and Retford Road, in Woodhouse.

First South Yorkshire reports buses are being rediverted due to flooding on Upwell Street, in Lower Don Valley.

In a statement at around 7.30am, Stagecoach Supertram said trams heading east from city centre [Rotherham and Parkgate] will likely be disrupted for the rest of the day.

A spokesperson said: "Due to the risk of flooding, the last tram train departure from Cathedral to Parkgate will be the 08:00 service. After this all Tram Train services will divert to Meadowhall. Tickets will be accepted on First and Stagecoach buses, between Meadowhall, Rotherham and Parkgate.

"Due to a risk of flooding, Tram Train services will be unable to operate to Rotherham Central and Parkgate in both directions.

"The last departure from Parkgate will be the 08:31 after this all Tram Train services will Divert to Meadowhall until further notice."

Parts of Darnall and Castlebeck are also reportedly affected.

Meanwhile, Network Rail says staff will be working throughout the day to reduce delays by removing debris and trees blown onto tracks by Storm Babet, which is expected to bring gusts of up to 60mph in parts of the country.

An amber weather warning has been issued for Sheffield, while a red warning is in place in parts of Scotland, where flooding could pose a risk to life.

However, the Met Office predicts the worst of the rain in Sheffield should have passed by early afternoon.