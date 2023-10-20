Buses, trains and trams have all been hit by flooding after Storm Babet hit Sheffield and South Yorkshire this morning

Here is the list of services affected which have been announced so far:

Tram Train:

> Travel South Yorkshire says the tram train from Sheffield to Rotherham is unlikely to be able to operate to Rotherham Central or Parkgate for the rest of the day due to flooding. The services are diverting to Meadowhall until further notice. No services will operate to or from Rotherham Central or Parkgate in either direction. Tickets are valid on First and Stagecoach buses between Parkgate, Rotherham and Meadowhall.

A bus makes it's way through flood water File picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Buses:

> First South Yorkshire Service 76: Due to flooding at Abbey Lane/Bocking Lane, services are diverted via Meadowhead roundabout, Greenhill Avenue and Bocking Lane in both directions.

> First South Yorkshire Service 52: Beaverhill Road is blocked due to flooding. Services will divert via Retford Road & Furnace Lane in both directions.

> First South Yorkshire Service 18: Due to flooding at Upwell Street near Grimesthorpe, buses will be using Jenking and Hollywell street in both directions.

> First South Yorkshire Service 18 / Service 20 to Hemsworth - via Bramall Lane, Myrtle Rd, Spencer Rd, Carrfield Rd, Meersbrook Rd & Carfield Ave in both directions, because Heely Bridge is flooded.

> First South Yorkshire Service 18 Service 24 to Lowedges - via Wolseley Rd, Abbeydale Rd, Woodseats Rd in both directions, because Heely Bridge is flooded.

> Service 24 and 25 To Lowedges. Divert via Wolseley Rd, Abbeydale Rd, Woodseats Rd then normal route To Woodhouse reverse

> Service 80 diverting from Crystal Peaks via Mosbrough Parkway due to flooded roads in Woodhouse

> Stagecoach Service 137 Wincobank Bridge at Fife St. Flooded. Diverting Blackburn Rd - Meadowhall Rd both directions

> TM Travel Service 30 is not operating down Beaver Hill Road, diverting down Badger Road, Station Road and Retford Road

> Service 226 due to John Street Collapsing in Thurnscoe not serving Merrill Road

> Service X5 and X54 diverting from Furnace Lane, Beighton Road A57, Chesterfield Road in both directions

> Service 52 52a Heavygate Ave from Hillsborough Tree blow down and partially blocking the road so services to stay on Heavygate Road

> Service 81/82 Hathersage road flooded just outside Dore. Services to divert via Dobcroft Road to the bottom turn right then along Abbeydale Road South, then right up Dore road turnaround in Dore village. Same in return.

Railways

> London St Pancras-Derby/Sheffield route has been suspended until further notice by East Midlands Railways, as the line from Derby-Chesterfield is closed due to heavy flooding. You may travel to Doncaster or Leeds with Northern, where you should change for an LNER train to London Kings Cross. It is likely to take between 2 and 2.5 hours to complete this journey.

> Rotherham Station is closed due to flooding. Rail replacement is available at Meadowhall, which will run in both directions between Sheffield and Rotherham. Replacement transport has been requested to operate between Rotherham & Meadowhall as follows from 09:30,

Departures from Rotherham will be on the hour and half past the hour. Departures from Meadowhall will be on the hour and half past the hour

> Northern Rail said they had been made aware of heaving flooding on the Sheffield to Lincoln line, and the line is blocked due to this Services may be delayed by up to 30 minutes because of this.

Roads: