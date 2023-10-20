News you can trust since 1887
Meadowhall: Flood barriers in place as river level rises near Sheffield shopping centre as Storm Babet hits city

This is the scene at Meadowhall this afternoon, where flood barriers have gone up.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 20th Oct 2023, 13:04 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 13:16 BST

Pictures taken at the popular Sheffield shopping centre, near the M1 at Tinsley, show the barriers in place as rain continues to fall as Storm Babet lashes Sheffield.

The centre is open as normal. The upper pink car park is temporarily closed while a build up of water is cleared, but all other car parks are open.

The flood defences have been deployed as a precautionary measure, and Meadowhall Drive, as well as pathways along the riverside, are closed as a result. The centre team is closely following the latest updates from the Environment Agency.

Water levels can also be seen to have risen close the the centre, with a path already flooded next to one of the main bridges on the site.

A notice next the the centre states: “Hadfield Bridge is currently closed. Access to the interchange is available via the Atrium or via the pink car park.”

Travel South Yorkshire said this afternoon: “River Don water levels around Meadowhall are very high at present - the situation is being monitored.”

Flood defences were put in place at Meadowhall after flooding affected the venue in 2007 and 2019.

These pictures show the water levels near the centre today.

Pictures show water levels near Meadowhall, and flood barriers put in place

