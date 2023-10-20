News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield weather: Latest river levels for Don, Porter Brook and Sheaf as Storm Babet flood warnings issued

Record levels have been reached at some measuring stations in Sheffield, with the water still rising

By Robert Cumber
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:02 BST
Record river levels have been recorded in parts of Sheffield as the water continues to rise during Storm Babet.

The Porter Brook at Sheffield station had reached 1.03 metres as of 1.15pm today, Friday, October 20. The highest previously recorded there was 0.81m during the 2007 floods, in which two people died.

The top of the 'normal range' at that location is 0.3m and the government website states that flooding of properties is possible above 0.56m.

The River Don at Lady's Bridge in Sheffield city centre had reached 2.81m and rising, as of 1.15pm. The top of the 'normal range' there is 2.4m, with flooding possible above 2.75m, but the record level here was 4.47m in 2007.

The River Sheaf at Highfield was at 2.31m and rising, well above the 1.1m top of the normal range and the 1.75m height at which properties can flood, but still some way short of the record 3.26m it reached in 2007.

As for the River Loxley at Malin Bridge, that had reached 2.05m and rising, with the top of the normal range there being 1.2m, properties at risk of flooding at 2m or above and the record in 2007 being 3.51m.

Flood warnings have been issued for all these rivers, with people in affected areas urged to 'act now' to protect themselves and their property.

To check the latest river levels near you, visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/river-and-sea-levels.

