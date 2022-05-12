Sheffield Debenhams on The Moor dramatically withdrawn from £5m auction

The old Debenhams in Sheffield was dramatically withdrawn from an auction to ‘give buyers more time to get organised’.

By David Walsh
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 4:41 pm

The building on The Moor attracted ‘loads’ of interest, according to a spokesman for Allsop auctioneers.

But buyers who logged on for the online sale on Thursday, May 12 found the lot was unavailable.

The spokesman added: “It was withdrawn because some of the buyers couldn’t get their act together in time.”

Agents marketing the former Debenhams in Sheffield city centre are speaking to two potential occupiers.

It is now likely to sell off-auction within the next week, he added.

The intense interest appears to demonstrate the incredible value of ‘pre-app advice’ from Sheffield City Council.

The advice is not planning permission.

Planners had told MHA they ‘broadly’ welcome demolition to make way for two blocks of flats 22 and 34 storeys high.

The former Debenhams on The Moor could be replaced by two towers.

The company bought the building for £1.5m in March last year. It was due to go under the hammer with a guide price of £4.5m – £5m.

The building is on a 99-year lease from September 1965, with 42 years remaining, at a fixed ground rent of £12,500 a year.

A view back towards the front door and daylight.

