A spokesman for owner MHA said the potential buyer of the department store on The Moor plans to run a retail operation with a wine bar and cafe.

It could be under offer within three weeks and the sale complete in six, he added.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building could be officially under offer within three weeks and the sale complete in six, the spokesman said.

He added: “We are processing an offer and carrying out due diligence on a potential purchaser ahead of legal formalities.

“Their plan is to run a retail operation almost like Sports Direct or similar.”

Debenhams closed on May 15 last year. It was among 118 shut down by administrators with the loss of 12,000 jobs.

MHA snapped up the five-storey building for a bargain £1.5m in April last year.

A year later it announced it was selling up after failing to find a tenant.

The building was withdrawn from a £5m auction last month.