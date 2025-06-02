Meadowhall: UK's largest Superdrug opens offering blood tests
Superdrug has unveiled a 10,199 sq ft space on High Street next to Victoria Secret after being forced to move by a huge expansion of JD Sports, also on High Street.
Earlier this year Superdrug said it would be their ‘biggest in the UK’. It just beats a store at the Westfield shopping centre in London which opened last summer and is 9,890 sq ft.
The new Sheffield shop sells toiletries, health and beauty products and treatments including eyebrow shaping, nail varnishing, lashes and piercings.
It also has a ‘nurse-clinic’ offering ‘travel health advice, vaccinations, and blood tests’.
Clare Jennings, property director at Superdrug, said 10 jobs had been created in the move to a bigger store.
She added: “We are excited to be opening our new store in Meadowhall which will allow us to offer a premium shopping experience to our valued customers – featuring top health and beauty brands, a dedicated health clinic and in-store Beauty Studio.
“The opening will generate ten new jobs in Meadowhall, allowing us to support employment in the local community.”
Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “It’s fantastic that Superdrug has chosen Meadowhall to open one of its largest stores in the UK.
“It’s a brilliant addition to our leading beauty line-up, giving shoppers access to more beauty services than ever before, alongside must-have products, trending brands and everyday essentials, all in one place. We have no doubt that it’s going to be a firm favourite!”
