Meadowhall has made six announcements as big brands expand, move and arrive at the centre.

The megamall issued an update to reassure shoppers about an increase in hoardings, stating ‘lots of exciting brands’ were ‘building fabulous new units behind the scenes’.

JD Sports is opening a temporary store in The Gallery while it expands its High Street shop into the largest in Yorkshire and second biggest in the UK, opening in 2026, Meadowhall says.

Meadowhall has sought to reassure shoppers over hoardings. | Google

The expansion affects five neighbouring units including Superdrug, which is upsizing to a store next to Victoria's Secret this month, set to be the ‘biggest in the UK’.

Ann Summers is also having to move, and its new store on High Street will open ‘early this summer’, Meadowhall says. TUI has relocated to the Lower Gallery. Subway and Gasaphon on Lower High Street have closed.

Sheffield shopping centre Meadowhall has announced that it is set to welcome British retailer Oliver Bonas this summer.

Meanwhile, Starbucks is having a spring clean with a new Arcade refurb opening this May. Oliver Bonas is also set to open this month, on the Avenue next door to Lego.

Finally, Sephora is opening this summer, Meadowhall states.

Responding on the megamall’s Facebook site, Bev Bee said: “I miss the Disney shop and going back even further, The Warner Brothers shop!”

Jade Elizabeth said: “Can’t they also open some better children’s toy stores there’s hardly anything for kids. It needs something that’s a bit more magical for them.”

Deborah Dixon added: “Bring back the photo booth that was there pre-Covid too please. “My kids were really young at the time and they still remember and talk about it all the time. Think it was free, but would have happily paid for them to go in it was fab.”