A Meadowhall fashion shop famous for being gloomy has dazzled customers with a bright makeover.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses announced Hollister Co. had “turned on the lights” and posted photos of items visible in the store on upper High Street.

It comes after years of complaints that the youth-focused brand’s interior was too gloomy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hollister on upper High Street at Meadowhall has had a makeover and shoppers are dazzled. | Meadowhall

Shoppers rejoiced at the news on Meadowhall’s Facebook page.

Christine White said: “About time, it was so dull and dingy inside!”

Donna Louise joked: “We’ll be able to see the prices now.”

Nabeela Ahmed added: “They were just saving electricity.”

Kerry Noriega: “Some one finally put 50p in the meter.”

Caroline Newman Cliff highlighted a problem previously.

“It was so dark. You’d purchase what you thought was a green T-shirt get out of the store and it was purple!”

These are just some of the new shops which have opened in Sheffield city centre or at Meadowhall during the last six months | Various

Leah Taylord compared it to the story of Theseus in the labyrinth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Brill! I used to tie myself to a rope to find myself back out with how dark that shop used to be!”

But Tracy Haslam was a fan of the old lighting.

“I did like that it was dark. The fluorescent light can be a bit much, maybe just turn up the dimmer switch so it still has an air of mystery.”

Sarah Callaghan: “I liked it when it was darker, bright spotlights dazzle you when you’re trying to shop.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hollister says it has an energy that is “effortlessly cool.”

“Young, spirited, with a sense of humour, Hollister never takes itself too seriously. The laidback lifestyle and wholesome image combine to give Hollister an energy that’s effortlessly cool.”