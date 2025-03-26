Meadowhall: Megamall issues statement on ‘dingy’ Hollister after years of complaints about lighting
Bosses announced Hollister Co. had “turned on the lights” and posted photos of items visible in the store on upper High Street.
It comes after years of complaints that the youth-focused brand’s interior was too gloomy.
Shoppers rejoiced at the news on Meadowhall’s Facebook page.
Christine White said: “About time, it was so dull and dingy inside!”
Donna Louise joked: “We’ll be able to see the prices now.”
Nabeela Ahmed added: “They were just saving electricity.”
Kerry Noriega: “Some one finally put 50p in the meter.”
Caroline Newman Cliff highlighted a problem previously.
“It was so dark. You’d purchase what you thought was a green T-shirt get out of the store and it was purple!”
Leah Taylord compared it to the story of Theseus in the labyrinth.
“Brill! I used to tie myself to a rope to find myself back out with how dark that shop used to be!”
But Tracy Haslam was a fan of the old lighting.
“I did like that it was dark. The fluorescent light can be a bit much, maybe just turn up the dimmer switch so it still has an air of mystery.”
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
Sarah Callaghan: “I liked it when it was darker, bright spotlights dazzle you when you’re trying to shop.”
Hollister says it has an energy that is “effortlessly cool.”
“Young, spirited, with a sense of humour, Hollister never takes itself too seriously. The laidback lifestyle and wholesome image combine to give Hollister an energy that’s effortlessly cool.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.