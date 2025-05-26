Meadowhall: Major sports fashion brand JD closes its doors, megamall announces
JD Sports on lower High Street has closed for a refurbishment set to triple the size of its current store and create the second biggest in the UK, the company says, opening in 2026.
A temporary store has opened on The Gallery next to Primark.
JD is famous for having very loud music which can be heard all along the mall.
Responding to a Meadowhall post about the refurbishment, Gemma Matthewson joked: “Tell them they need to turn the music up a bit louder in the new shop.”
Sophie Becker replied: “It’s the reason we bypass this store.”
Shannon Leigh Donnelly added: “Where am i going to go now for my banging tunes?”
The JD expansion is absorbing five neighbouring units including Superdrug, which is upsizing to a store next to Victoria's Secret, set to be the ‘biggest in the UK’.
Ann Summers is also having to move, and its new store on High Street will open ‘early this summer’, Meadowhall says.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.