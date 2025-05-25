Meadowhall: Top women's fashion chain Oliver Bonas opens new store

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 25th May 2025, 11:21 BST
Updated 25th May 2025, 11:42 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A top women’s fashion retailer has opened at Meadowhall.

Oliver Bonas has opened on the lower Avenue, opposite Flannels and next to Lego, selling “trend-led fashion and statement accessories,” as well as homeware and gifts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Oliver Tress, founder of Oliver Bonas, said he was “thrilled” to be opening a new shop in Sheffield.

Oliver Bonas has opened on The AvenueOliver Bonas has opened on The Avenue
Oliver Bonas has opened on The Avenue | Meadowhall

Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

The Avenue is home to shops including Zara, a Frasers department store and flagship Sports Direct, The White Company, L’Occitane, Carvela, White Stuff, Sweaty Betty, Polestar electric cars, a bowling alley and Kurt Geiger

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Oliver Bonas opened on Ecclesall Road in 2018. Oliver Bonas opened on Ecclesall Road in 2018.
Oliver Bonas opened on Ecclesall Road in 2018. | Google

Upcoming stores set to arrive at Meadowhall include beauty giant Sephora arriving this summer and JD’s expanded new store, which will become the retailer’s largest in the region and second largest in the UK, opening next year.

The chain also has a store at 323 Ecclesall Road which opened in 2018.

Related topics:FashionMeadowhallEcclesall RoadCommunityWorkers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice