Meadowhall: Top women's fashion chain Oliver Bonas opens new store
Oliver Bonas has opened on the lower Avenue, opposite Flannels and next to Lego, selling “trend-led fashion and statement accessories,” as well as homeware and gifts.
Oliver Tress, founder of Oliver Bonas, said he was “thrilled” to be opening a new shop in Sheffield.
The Avenue is home to shops including Zara, a Frasers department store and flagship Sports Direct, The White Company, L’Occitane, Carvela, White Stuff, Sweaty Betty, Polestar electric cars, a bowling alley and Kurt Geiger
Upcoming stores set to arrive at Meadowhall include beauty giant Sephora arriving this summer and JD’s expanded new store, which will become the retailer’s largest in the region and second largest in the UK, opening next year.
The chain also has a store at 323 Ecclesall Road which opened in 2018.
