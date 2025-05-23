Sheffield shopping: Former Dorothy Perkins on The Moor to be transformed into restaurant

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 23rd May 2025, 06:00 BST

A new business is set to open in the old Dorothy Perkins shop in Sheffield city centre four years after it closed.

Plans for a restaurant over two floors at 27-29 The Moor have been submitted to Sheffield City Council.

The store, which had Dorothy Perkins on the ground floor and Burton menswear above, was part of Philip Green’s Arcadia empire which collapsed in 2021.

Dorothy Perkins and Burton closed on The Moor in 2021. Now it is set to reopen as a restaurant.
Dorothy Perkins and Burton closed on The Moor in 2021. Now it is set to reopen as a restaurant. | NW

The unit has been empty ever since, apart from in December when it was used as a Christmas Shop.

The name of the operator has not yet been revealed.

In 2021 plans for a Jollibee restaurant were submitted but did not go ahead. Jollibee is a Filipino chain of fast food restaurants with 1,700 sites globally, including one at Meadowhall.

An advert for the unit by Metis Real Estate Advisors states the rates are £132,000-a-year and there is also a service charge estimate at £15,633 per annum.

News you can trust since 1887
