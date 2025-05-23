Sheffield shopping: Former Dorothy Perkins on The Moor to be transformed into restaurant
Plans for a restaurant over two floors at 27-29 The Moor have been submitted to Sheffield City Council.
The store, which had Dorothy Perkins on the ground floor and Burton menswear above, was part of Philip Green’s Arcadia empire which collapsed in 2021.
The unit has been empty ever since, apart from in December when it was used as a Christmas Shop.
The name of the operator has not yet been revealed.
Sign up today for our free daily newsletter, packed with all of the latest news, sports and more from Sheffield and the surrounding areas.
In 2021 plans for a Jollibee restaurant were submitted but did not go ahead. Jollibee is a Filipino chain of fast food restaurants with 1,700 sites globally, including one at Meadowhall.
An advert for the unit by Metis Real Estate Advisors states the rates are £132,000-a-year and there is also a service charge estimate at £15,633 per annum.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.