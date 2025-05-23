A new business is set to open in the old Dorothy Perkins shop in Sheffield city centre four years after it closed.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for a restaurant over two floors at 27-29 The Moor have been submitted to Sheffield City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store, which had Dorothy Perkins on the ground floor and Burton menswear above, was part of Philip Green’s Arcadia empire which collapsed in 2021.

Dorothy Perkins and Burton closed on The Moor in 2021. Now it is set to reopen as a restaurant. | NW

The unit has been empty ever since, apart from in December when it was used as a Christmas Shop.

The name of the operator has not yet been revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021 plans for a Jollibee restaurant were submitted but did not go ahead. Jollibee is a Filipino chain of fast food restaurants with 1,700 sites globally, including one at Meadowhall.

An advert for the unit by Metis Real Estate Advisors states the rates are £132,000-a-year and there is also a service charge estimate at £15,633 per annum.