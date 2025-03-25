Meadowhall versus Crystal Peaks - readers pick a side in battle of the shopping centres
Hundreds of people commented when The Star compared the Waterthorpe site with Meadowhall which - with 290 shops and 50 places to eat - is about three times larger.
On the other hand, Crystal Peaks offers four hours of free parking each day, a total of 28 hours a week. Meadowhall offers 14 hours a week.
Rachel Greenhough said Crystal Peaks was “great for when I need something” whereas Meadowhall was “for when I want something.”
She added: “From my own perspective, Pistol Creaks would benefit again from a lovely skincare store, Sheffield Skincare Company perhaps, a local makers market store and, if it had a Lush and a Wagamamas, in all honesty I'd probably never go to Meadowhell again.”
Caroline Wibberley was one of many who suggested Crystal Peaks needed a Primark.
Ann Rhodes also said what she didn’t want.
“I prefer Peaks but it needs more nice clothes shops. We don’t need any more vape shops or card shops or charity shops. We need a bit more variety.”
Nat Reaney agreed.
“The issue I have with Peaks is that there's multiple of the same stores or stores that sell the same thing. A bit more variety would be good.”
Adele Mayfield is a fan of the city council market.
“Always preferred Crystal Peaks and I worked at meadowhall for 26 years. It's got much more character and I love the old school market.”
Nick Smithson referred to Crystal Peaks’ wider amenities which include a library.
“I look at it more as a community hub, with all the facilities and outlets you used to get in the main street of small towns and villages: library, market, butcher, fishmonger, cobbler etc. Long may it continue. Use it or lose it and certainly don't knock it.”
But Sam Millington strongly disagreed.
“No comparison. Meadowhall kills it. Only people who go to Crystal Peaks are old people as that’s the only shops they mainly cater for. It’s like a retirement village most days!”
Pat Godfrey said: “Meadowhall is too far to walk round when you are old.”
Andrew Wyatt said Crystal Peaks’ 1,800 parking spaces weren’t enough.
“It just needs better car parking and improvements to the surrounding roads to cope with the traffic which Crystal Peaks and Drakehouse Retail Park creates. Especially at weekends and the approach to Christmas.”
Sally Harrison agreed: “Not enough parking at Peaks and the traffic around it is horrendous. Having said that I loathe Meadowhall too so I only go to either if I really have to.”
Kevin Rodgers was among many who thought the city centre could benefit from a shopping mall.
“Sheffield missed out years ago by not having a mall in the city centre. It didn't have to be as big as Meadowhall, but other cities I've visited, especially Liverpool have a few.”
Jasmine Askwith agreed: “I look at Leeds in comparison and think Sheffield would benefit with mall in the town centre.”
