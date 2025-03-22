Meadowhall versus Crystal Peaks - how Sheffield's top shopping centres compare

That’s according to Crystal Peaks manager Lee Greenwood who has run the Waterthorpe shopping centre for 15 years.

He said: “I think we offer a bit more of a community feel compared to Meadowhall. A lot of customers find it easier, it’s not quite so overwhelming and a bit more approachable.”

He also said that after 36 years it was “part of the furniture” in the area, which includes Beighton, Owlthorpe, Waterthorpe, Birley, Hackenthorpe and Sothall.

Customers come on average 70 times a year, for an hour-and-a-half, compared to a full day at Meadowhall, he added.

“It’s a friendly, social space. People complain if we move a bench, I’ll get letters. But you can’t buy that loyalty. It may sound corny but it’s a vital part of what we are.”

Here, we compare Sheffield’s two biggest shopping centres.

Crystal Peaks and Meadowhall have long been rivals but how do they compare?

Age Crystal Peaks opened in 1988 and will turn 37 in June. Meadowhall, which opened in September 1990, will only be 35 this year. Ian Greenwood, Crystal Peaks centre manager, pictured.

Visits Customers visit Crystal Peaks an average of 70 times a year. At Meadowhall its 22, according to experientialspace.co.uk/listing/meadowhall which organises space for 'sampling, promotion and experiential activation at Meadowhall'.