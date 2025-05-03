Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular fashion chain has closed its Meadowhall store after a year - but hinted at a return.

Glass Onion said it had loved being Meadowhall's “go-to for sustainable fashion,” in a Facebook post announcing closure, which it described as being “for now.”

It launched on Lower High Street in March last year selling big brands including North Face, Nike, Levis, Adidas, and Harley Davidson.

It was the firm’s second shop in Sheffield after opening on Division Street in the city centre.

Glass Onion started in 2005 with its founder, John Hickling, selling from his Grandma’s coal shed in Barnsley. It also has stores in Leeds and Nottingham and says it processes up to 20,000kg of second hand clothing a week which would otherwise end up in landfill.

The original glass onion refers to the shape of early wine bottles during the 17th and 18th centuries.

Glass Onion is also a song by the Beatles from their 1968 double album The Beatles, written by John Lennon.