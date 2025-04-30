Fast growing Lidl lists upmarket Sheffield areas 'crying out' for a store including Fulwood and Totley
The German discounter wants supermarkets in Fulwood, Totley, Beauchief, Ecclesall Road and Broomhill and is urging landowners to come forward.
It also wants to move into Crystal Peaks, Ecclesfield, Fir Vale, Gleadless, Hillsborough, Mosborough, Norton, St Mary’s Gate and Meadowhall.
The 14 areas are included in the firm’s £500m expansion plans for the UK. It is opening 40 stores this financial year.
Richard Taylor, chief development officer at Lidl GB, said: “This level of investment is a clear sign of our ambition. As we enter our fourth decade in Great Britain and hurtle towards a thousand stores, there are still so many parts of the country crying out for convenient access to a Lidl store.
“That’s why we welcome the measures proposed in the Government’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill – they recognise the urgent need to remove barriers to development and support the kind of growth we at Lidl are working towards.
“New Lidl stores mean new jobs, new opportunities for British suppliers, and continued investment into local economies. We’re proud to be one of the fastest-growing supermarkets in the country, and with this investment, we’re taking another big step in our journey.”
There are eight Lidls in Sheffield, on High Street in the city centre and at Malin Bridge, Darnall, Stocksbridge, Woodseats, Southey Green, Castlebeck, and Chapeltown.
A ninth store is opening in Handsworth by the end of they year, the firm says.
Lidl submitted plans in 2022 for a supermarket on the former Staples/Office Outlet site on Eyre Street in Sheffield city centre.
It withdrew the application following opposition from the Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust, which is campaigning to open up the Porter Brook which runs under the car park.
In January this year it said it was ‘reviewing and refining plans to bring a store to this site’.
Lidl currently holds a 7.8 per cent market share in the UK grocery market, making it the sixth largest supermarket chain, according to Statista.
