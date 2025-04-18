Meadowhall: AllSaints retail chain selling fashionable clothes opens shop in megamall

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 18th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
A shop selling fashionable clothes has reopened in a new location in Meadowhall after period of closure.

AllSaints is now operating from the former Ted Baker store on Upper High Street after moving from 67 High Street.

Meadowhall bosses say the new space is a ‘brighter and more premium trading space’, between the Reiss and Michael Kors shops.

In its new shop at Meadowhall, AllSaints has kept some of the sewing machines on display in its old shop.In its new shop at Meadowhall, AllSaints has kept some of the sewing machines on display in its old shop.
The design has been fitted out in line with AllSaints’ new store concept, launched in Los Angeles in 2024, they add.

Photos show some of the 138 sewing machines on display in its former shop have been retained.

Ted Baker closed in August last year with the loss of 25 jobs.

Beauty brand Sephora opened in the unit vacated by AllSaints earlier this year.

