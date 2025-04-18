Meadowhall: AllSaints retail chain selling fashionable clothes opens shop in megamall
AllSaints is now operating from the former Ted Baker store on Upper High Street after moving from 67 High Street.
Meadowhall bosses say the new space is a ‘brighter and more premium trading space’, between the Reiss and Michael Kors shops.
The design has been fitted out in line with AllSaints’ new store concept, launched in Los Angeles in 2024, they add.
Photos show some of the 138 sewing machines on display in its former shop have been retained.
Ted Baker closed in August last year with the loss of 25 jobs.
Beauty brand Sephora opened in the unit vacated by AllSaints earlier this year.
