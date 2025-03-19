Sheffield flats: Sheffield City Council confirms plan to convert biggest office Moorfoot into apartments
The authority is working with Homes England on a Moorfoot masterplan aiming to ‘bring forward a development partner for the site later this year’.
The area includes the giant red-brick Moorfoot building at the end of The Moor, which has been earmarked for conversion into 714 flats targeted at ‘young professionals’.
Currently, just three of the 11 storeys are in use.
The announcement appears to kill off hopes the building would be demolished.
Last week council chiefs hosted Matthew Pennycook MP, minister for housing and planning and interim chief executive of quango Homes England, Eamonn Boylan.
They were shown around by Sheffield city council chief executive Kate Josephs and council leader Tom Hunt.
Plans for the area include ‘Moorfoot Square’, an urban park with greenery, space for public events, play equipment, cycling infrastructure and a sculpture.
In November, Homes England confirmed it had bought the former Wickes DIY superstore on Moore Street with a view to building more than 300 flats.
