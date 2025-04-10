Forbidden Planet: Famous Sheffield shop relocating to The Moor after 36 years

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 10th Apr 2025, 06:02 BST
A well known Sheffield shop is set to move into a former bank on The Moor in Sheffield city centre.

Forbidden Planet is moving into the former Lloyds Bank unit between Trespass and Boots.

A hoarding states: “Sheffield, citizens of pop culture. While the architects of the future construct our new world, a cosmic shift awaits.”

And it is “opening soon”.

Forbidden Planet is relocating from Matilda Street to The Moor, from left: Richard Smith, Joe Smith and Dan Liles. Forbidden Planet is relocating from Matilda Street to The Moor, from left: Richard Smith, Joe Smith and Dan Liles.
Forbidden Planet is relocating from Matilda Street to The Moor, from left: Richard Smith, Joe Smith and Dan Liles. | NW

The business, which sells toys, collectibles, graphic novels, comics, sci-fi, movie and TV merchandise, has been on Matilda Street for 36 years.

In October, a spokesman said they planned to sign a lease with The Moor landlords NewRiver and open in 2025.

The new shop will be bigger - over two or possibly three floors - and could see staff numbers double from six to about 12, he added.

The bank closed in 2022, one of more than 100 Lloyds and Halifax branches which closed that year due to phone and app-based banking, which accelerated in the pandemic.

