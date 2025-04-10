Forbidden Planet: Famous Sheffield shop relocating to The Moor after 36 years
Forbidden Planet is moving into the former Lloyds Bank unit between Trespass and Boots.
A hoarding states: “Sheffield, citizens of pop culture. While the architects of the future construct our new world, a cosmic shift awaits.”
And it is “opening soon”.
The business, which sells toys, collectibles, graphic novels, comics, sci-fi, movie and TV merchandise, has been on Matilda Street for 36 years.
In October, a spokesman said they planned to sign a lease with The Moor landlords NewRiver and open in 2025.
The new shop will be bigger - over two or possibly three floors - and could see staff numbers double from six to about 12, he added.
