Plans for a new park in Sheffield city centre have been welcomed although there are concerns about the future of businesses.

Moorfoot Square would have greenery, space for public events, play equipment, cycling infrastructure and a sculpture.

But it would require the demolition of a block occupied by shops and businesses including Dempseys LGBTQ+ Bar & Club and El Paso Mexican restaurant, Sheffield City Council proposals show.

How Moorfoot Square could look after demolition of existing buildings. It would be bounded by South Lane, Cumberland Street and the Moorfoot development. | JMP Architects

There are also plans for 2,180 new homes in the area, including 700 flats for ‘young professionals’ in the Moorfoot building.

The park idea was welcomed by many people writing on The Star’s Facebook page.

Adam Bali said it would give the city centre “much-needed footfall.”

James Heydon also thought it would attract people.

He wrote: “Typical Sheffield naysayers wanting to go back to the 1990s where city centres were just for shopping. That time is over.

“Online shopping killed it and not the council, like people keep parroting. This is a great use of city centre space for something that people will actually want to visit.”

Chris O'Grady said he was looking forward to the Moorfoot building being converted into flats and hoped there would be a revamp for the gay quarter.

“It's all fantastic and I can't wait to see the interesting apartments that come out of the ziggurat's unusual floor plans, but I hope there's some plan to re-house Dempseys and Queer Junction.

“They attempted to make Moorfoot a gay quarter but never bothered to improve the area, so this could be the opportunity.

“Section off part of the commercial ground floor space as a new fresh gay quarter and actually make it nice, like Manchester's Canal Street.”

Jean Proctor said: “I'm a walker. I don't really have any interest in people and their precious cars. I think it's a lovely idea, the more parks in Sheffield the better. Even London has a thousand park areas.”

The block housing Dempseys bar, El Paso restaurant, hairdressers and shops would be demolished under plans for Moorfoot Square. | National World

But Pam Cooper strongly disagreed.

“Sheffield already has more lovely parks than most cities. Town parks are totally unnecessary!”

Marilyn Williams said shops were the answer.

“Let's waste a bit more money like they have on Fargate for it to be vandalised. Shops are needed in city centre otherwise what is the point?”