Blue Banana: Fashion chain opening new shop on Fargate in Sheffield city centre
The alternative fashion brand Blue Banana is making the move from Orchard Square shopping centre, where its old outlet closed last Tuesday, August 20.
Its new shop, the opening date for which has yet to be confirmed, will be located beside Marks & Spencer on Fargate.
Blue Banana specialises in alternative and gothic fashion, selling clothes, footwear, jewellery, hair dye and accessories, and offering piercings.
It said the new store will have two larger piercing booths to help keep waiting times down.
The announcement of the new store opening is another big shot in the arm for the famous street, which remains a building site as a £33 million city centre redevelopment continues to take shape.
Earlier this year, Sheffield City Council offered grants of up to £35,000 for new businesses to open in empty units in and around Fargate.
A new pub called The Fargate is set to open soon at the old Yorkshire Bank property at the top of the street, which has been empty since October 2020.
Burger King opened at the bottom of Fargate in December 2023. Other new businesses on the street include two bubble tea cafes.
