Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A second bubble tea outlet is coming to a premium street in Sheffield.

T4 is set to open at 37 Fargate within three months, according to shopfitters at the premises.

T4 is coming to the former Hays Travel unit on Fargate

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business was founded in Taiwan in 2004 and has branches in cities including London, Nottingham and Coventry.

The unit was Thomas Cook travel and then Hays Travel before closing.

Last month, The Star revealed bubble tea store Tiger Sugar was opening on Fargate adjacent to the HSBC bank, which closed in December.

It was also founded in Taiwan.

T4 is between Vision Express and Ratoon, a new office in what was a Top Man and Top Shop.

Tiger Sugar bubble tea cafe opened in November on Fargate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The changes highlight Fargate’s shift from retail to food and drink, arts and culture. A Burger King opened on the corner with Chuch Street earlier this month.