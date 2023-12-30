News you can trust since 1887
Fargate: Taiwanese tea store T4 coming to premium Sheffield street

Fargate is undergoing a revival

By David Walsh
Published 30th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
A second bubble tea outlet is coming to a premium street in Sheffield.

T4 is set to open at 37 Fargate within three months, according to shopfitters at the premises.

T4 is coming to the former Hays Travel unit on FargateT4 is coming to the former Hays Travel unit on Fargate
The business was founded in Taiwan in 2004 and has branches in cities including London, Nottingham and Coventry.

The unit was Thomas Cook travel and then Hays Travel before closing.

Last month, The Star revealed bubble tea store Tiger Sugar was opening on Fargate adjacent to the HSBC bank, which closed in December.

It was also founded in Taiwan.

T4 is between Vision Express and Ratoon, a new office in what was a Top Man and Top Shop.

Tiger Sugar bubble tea cafe opened in November on Fargate.Tiger Sugar bubble tea cafe opened in November on Fargate.
The changes highlight Fargate’s shift from retail to food and drink, arts and culture. A Burger King opened on the corner with Chuch Street earlier this month.

Fargate is having a multi-million pound revamp set to complete in 2024.

