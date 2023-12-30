Fargate: Taiwanese tea store T4 coming to premium Sheffield street
Fargate is undergoing a revival
A second bubble tea outlet is coming to a premium street in Sheffield.
T4 is set to open at 37 Fargate within three months, according to shopfitters at the premises.
The business was founded in Taiwan in 2004 and has branches in cities including London, Nottingham and Coventry.
The unit was Thomas Cook travel and then Hays Travel before closing.
Last month, The Star revealed bubble tea store Tiger Sugar was opening on Fargate adjacent to the HSBC bank, which closed in December.
It was also founded in Taiwan.
T4 is between Vision Express and Ratoon, a new office in what was a Top Man and Top Shop.
The changes highlight Fargate’s shift from retail to food and drink, arts and culture. A Burger King opened on the corner with Chuch Street earlier this month.
Fargate is having a multi-million pound revamp set to complete in 2024.