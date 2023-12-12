The fast food restaurant joins McDonald's, Wendy's, Greggs and German Doner Kebab on Fargate and High Street.

Burger King have officially opened their brand new location on Fargate in Sheffield city centre.

The fast food giant has entered the unit on the corner of Fargate and Church Street, which was formerly a Pret a Manger. Burger fans were able to finally enter the new restaurant on Monday, December 11, 2023.

It is a very bright venue, with the enormous windows surrounding the restaurant offering people walking past a glimpse into the new Home of the Whopper.

The chain was giving out 1,000 free burgers on opening day, with the 100th person winning a years supply of Whoppers and Royales. One lucky Sheffield woman and her husband took home the grand prize.

There isn't much seating on entry level, but the location has a downstairs section with lots of tables for those who want to stay and enjoy their meals.

Touchscreen ordering stations have become commonplace in the modern fast food restaurant and Fargate Burger King is no different, though there is the option to order from a human at the collection counter.

It is one of the most prominent and eye-catching units in the whole of Sheffield city centre, but with McDonald's and Wendy's nearby, only time will tell if the Burger King will reign supreme.

1 . 'Order Here' The new Burger King location on Fargate is open for business. Photo Sales

2 . City centre location The new restaurant is on the corner of Fargate and Church Street. Photo Sales