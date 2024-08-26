Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for an urban park in a run down area of Sheffield have raised questions about the future of the city centre.

The city council has unveiled an image of ‘Moorfoot Square’, just over an acre of ‘high-quality public realm’ with greenery, space for public events, play equipment, cycling infrastructure and a sculpture, at the bottom of The Moor.

It would require demolition of a block occupied by shops and businesses including Dempseys LGBTQ+ Bar & Club and El Paso Mexican restaurant.

The block housing Dempseys bar, El Paso restaurant, hairdressers and shops would be demolished under plans for Moorfoot Square. | National World

The project is part of plans for 2,180 new flats in the area, including 714 in the council’s Moorfoot office building, targeted at ‘young professionals’.

Responding on The Star’s Facebook page, Paul Bower thought it was a good idea. But he took issue with who it was aimed at.

He wrote: “I find this “ young professionals” aspirational eyewash, classist and offensive. I would like to live next to a hospital porter, a cleaner or a bus driver. They are no less deserving of a high quality home than someone working in finance.”

Emma Mavado was in favour, noting the success of a similar new space on Wellington Street.

She said: “Good. Keep families happy, that's all that matters. The other one, Pound’s Park, is normally always busy.”

Phil Dodds had a negative view of flats.

“Flats, flats and more flats. Sheffield used to be awash with flats,....which were pulled down...crime, squalor,drugs, filth, people hated the communist ideal of living on top of each other. But Sheffield City Council has not learned from its past mistakes.”

Moorfoot Square is set to be 1.38 acres of ‘high-quality public realm’ with greenery, space for public events, play equipment, cycling infrastructure and a sculpture to ‘represent Sheffield’s aspirations,’ council documents show. | JMP Architects

But Rod Abel believed it would be different.

“It's not the building, but the residents that determine the nature of the property. If they appreciate and look after the property and show respect to their neighbourhood, then it becomes desired and sought after.”

Alex Bradley-Stocks was one of several people concerned about Dempseys.

He wrote: “Demolishing restaurants and the city's ONLY LGBT BAR to make way for another urban park is a terrible idea. I agree that a lot of that area is quite rundown. It needs renovating, not demolishing to make way for more unaffordable apartments local people are priced out of.”

Barry agreed: “Potential to be a great improvement. The Moorfoot building is architecturally interesting and could be brilliant. More city centre living would be good for businesses in the area.

“Shame about Demseys though, in terms of longevity and history in the queer community. Need to make sure they get help finding a great new location.

“And for people who like moaning about Sheffield being left behind, Manchester and Leeds would have redeveloped this long before now.”

Carl McDonald had a request.

“Can we also have another urban park in front of the railway station please? I think this would be the most feasible solution for Sheaf Square now, which will be soon celebrating 20 years of land banking desolation.”

Ash Gage stated a common concern.

“Can you finish all the other things first so Sheffield doesn't look like a work in progress.”

But Robert Wiseman was dead against.

“Wow more green space. Every idea this council has includes the words cycling and garden. I mean everything they plan revolves around trying to demolish and have a yuppy green space.”

Julian Smith was brief and to the point.

“Aesthetically unimaginative and altogether dreadful. A veritable 'blot on the landscape' and major lost opportunity.”