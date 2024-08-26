Sheffield shops: Wickes bosses deny store closed due to Clean Air Zone - or that it is closed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The DIY chain put out a statement saying the warehouse on Moore Street is closing due to it coming to the end of its lease, on September 30th.
It contradicts claims from staff who said traders in white vans didn’t want to pay £10 Clean Air Zone charges to shop there.
It also contradicts a large banner saying ‘This store is closing on August 16’. On Tuesday August 20, stock was being removed and loaded into vans.
The statement from Wickes says: “The Wickes store in Moors Street, Sheffield, is closing due to it coming to the end of its lease. We are supporting store colleagues who are affected. The store will close on 30th September.”
It is understood 20 jobs will be affected, with about half taking redundancy and the rest moving to other Wickes stores, including on Rutland Road which sits outside the Clean Air Zone.
The zone charges older diesel vans and taxis £10-a-day to travel on, or within, the inner ring road. Older coaches, buses and lorries are charged £50.
It was introduced by Sheffield Council to lower harmful levels of air pollution in the city.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.