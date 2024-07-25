Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new pub is set to open on Fargate, just across from Sheffield Town Hall, as part of upgrades to Sheffield city centre.

Thornbridge & Co is set to invest £1m to develop the inside of the former Yorkshire Bank property, which has been empty since October 2020.

Jamie Hawksworth, codirector of the company, said ‘The Fargate’ is set to be “one of Sheffield’s most prominent pubs”.

He said: “We think it will be a great boost to the great work all ready been made to make the city centre great again.

“This is going to be a wonderful showcase for The Brewery and its beers will be served over a beautiful polished oak island bar surrounded by hand crafted oak panelling and leather banquette seating.”

The former Yorkshire Bank building at the top of Fargate has been empty since October 2020.

The Star reported last week that the council is paying up to £35,000 to businesses to move to Fargate as part of the multi-million pound redevelopment of the area.

Simon Webster, codirector of Thornbridge & Co, said: “We have been working with Sheffield City Council for over a year in identifying this site and then working together to offer outdoor seating as part of the new Fargate development.

“The views from both inside and out of this prestigious building will add to the customer experience.”

Thornbridge & Co, which currently runs three pubs in the UK, is a joint venture between Peak District-based Thornbridge Brewery and York-based Pivovar.

Councillor Ben Miskell, Chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “I’m delighted to welcome this fantastic addition of Thornbridge & Co to our rapidly transforming city centre.

“The Fargate will breathe new life into a beautiful building across from the Town Hall and will fit in brilliantly alongside the many new shops, offices and other hospitality venues that are opening up throughout the city centre.

“The addition of outdoor seating, made possible thanks to the improvements to the surrounding area, along with the bespoke interior will add The Fargate to the list of must-visit places within Sheffield.”

The application for the licence at 66 Fargate stated the venue will offer “late night refreshments” until 1am from Monday to Saturday.

Work is expected to start on the fit-out later this year, with an opening date yet to be announced.

Pivovar individually runs venues including Sheffield Tap at the railway station, Harrogate Tap, and Tapped Leeds.