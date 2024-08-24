Breaking
Watch as Pete McKee officially opens Leah's Yard in Sheffield to applause as visitors queue down the street
Leah’s Yard in Sheffield city centre has officially opened for business today as visitors were welcomed on site for the first time.
People queued all the way down Cambridge Street in order to be some of the first into Leah’s Yard after years of closure.
Popular local artist, Pete McKee, who has opened a gallery at the site, stood outside what will become famous gates to officially open the venue to a round of applause.
Watch the video above for the opening and the long queues.
