The two attractions, plus some cabins selling gifts and food and drink, will be on The Moor instead of Fargate.

The Moor posted on Facebook: “How exciting, the Alpine Bar, cabins and Big Wheel will be on The Moor Sheffield this year. The countdown is well and truly on.”

The new Container Park stands where the Alpine Bar is normally situated at the top of Fargate.

Sheffield Christmas Market confirmed the announcement and put out a call to traders.

It said: “It’s so exciting to be able to make this move and we will be bringing a number of cabins and the Big wheel with us! Don’t worry we will still have lots of cabins on Fargate and around Town Hall Square as well as the Alpine Lodge in the Peace gardens. There’s VERY limited availability for traders to join our market so get in touch asap if you’re interested.”

The announcement comes as the long delayed Container Park prepares to open where the Alpine Bar is normally situated at the top of Fargate.

The Star also revealed this week that the Viking-themed THOR'S Tipi bar is not coming to Sheffield this Christmas.

Amanda Monaghan, founder of THOR’S Tipi, said: “We would love to bring all the festive-ness of THOR’S back to Sheffield! We offered to return this year, however the council has another operator in place who doesn’t have space for us. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that at some point the Viking Ships will sail back to Sheffield!”

