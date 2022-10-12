News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Alpine Bar and Big Wheel return to Sheffield this Christmas - but have been moved to The Moor

The Alpine Bar and Big Wheel are returning to Sheffield city centre this Christmas – but have been bumped out of their usual spot.

By David Walsh
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2022, 4:54pm

The two attractions, plus some cabins selling gifts and food and drink, will be on The Moor instead of Fargate.

The Moor posted on Facebook: “How exciting, the Alpine Bar, cabins and Big Wheel will be on The Moor Sheffield this year. The countdown is well and truly on.”

Read More

Read More
Cannon Brewery Sheffield: Startling pictures recall site that employed hundreds ...
The new Container Park stands where the Alpine Bar is normally situated at the top of Fargate.

Most Popular

Sheffield Christmas Market confirmed the announcement and put out a call to traders.

It said: “It’s so exciting to be able to make this move and we will be bringing a number of cabins and the Big wheel with us! Don’t worry we will still have lots of cabins on Fargate and around Town Hall Square as well as the Alpine Lodge in the Peace gardens. There’s VERY limited availability for traders to join our market so get in touch asap if you’re interested.”

NEWS: Meadowhall bosses tease Debenhams news

The announcement comes as the long delayed Container Park prepares to open where the Alpine Bar is normally situated at the top of Fargate.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

The Star also revealed this week that the Viking-themed THOR'S Tipi bar is not coming to Sheffield this Christmas.

NEWS: 15 of the city's ugliest buildings

Amanda Monaghan, founder of THOR’S Tipi, said: “We would love to bring all the festive-ness of THOR’S back to Sheffield! We offered to return this year, however the council has another operator in place who doesn’t have space for us. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that at some point the Viking Ships will sail back to Sheffield!”

NEWS: Residents happy in Toxic Tinsley

Advertisement

Hide Ad

NEWS: Top 10 polluted primaries

To continue holding the powerful to account and giving people a voice, The Star needs you to subscribe, please